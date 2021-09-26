Dr. Matthew Matava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Matava, MD
Dr. Matthew Matava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Rotator cuff surgery went very well. Happy w Dr Matava’s work. Would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Matthew Matava, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588680706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
