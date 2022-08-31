See All Urologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD

Urology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Metairie, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD

Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LSU Medical Center of New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Mutter works at LSU Health Care Network in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lsu Healthcare Network
    3601 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 412-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417272063
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UT Memphis
    Medical Education
    • LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Mutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutter works at LSU Health Care Network in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mutter’s profile.

    Dr. Mutter has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

