Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Los Angeles Office1414 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 455-8448
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute16530 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-0101
- 3 1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 455-8448
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He Is so Kind and Dosnt Rush Appts. He Reconstructed my toe and Egerything has been going so smooth. Any issue I have He is available to answer. Him and His staff have 100 the best constumer service!!!
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
