Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM

Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Nalamlieng works at LA Orthopedics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nalamlieng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Office
    1414 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 455-8448
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute
    16530 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-0101
  3. 3
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 455-8448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2022
    He Is so Kind and Dosnt Rush Appts. He Reconstructed my toe and Egerything has been going so smooth. Any issue I have He is available to answer. Him and His staff have 100 the best constumer service!!!
    Elvira Carbajal — May 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM
    About Dr. Matthew Nalamlieng, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417401944
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nalamlieng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalamlieng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalamlieng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalamlieng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalamlieng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalamlieng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

