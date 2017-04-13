Overview

Dr. Matthew Paine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Powhatan, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Paine works at Saint Francis Family Medicine Center in Powhatan, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.