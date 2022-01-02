See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Heart Of America Medical Center.

Dr. Pitera works at RAJAT DHAR, MD in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Fargo, ND, Bemidji, MN and Grand Forks, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rajat Dhar, MD
    2446 Church Rd Ste 2D, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-6626
  2. 2
    Center Psychiatric Care
    1202 23rd St S Ste 3, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 478-7887
  3. 3
    Lifequest Chiropractic Center Bemidji
    519 Anne St NW Ste A, Bemidji, MN 56601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 444-7013
  4. 4
    Rural Psychiatry Associates
    4700 S Washington St Ste G, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 732-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Heart Of America Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pitera?

    Jan 02, 2022
    I have however either their health insurance didn’t cover him and or vice versa. I have been treating with Dr. Pitera for at least 15- years now and let me first state an important message- Doctor Pitera is the only psychiatrist to ever give me the correct diagnosis and medication!!! I had gone to a few psychiatrists before whom gave me the wrong medicine and wrong diagnosis so I thank God that he lead me to this wonderful man and doctor. The office is run by him and his funny welcoming compassionate wife Mary- there are not enough adjectives to describe how truly amazing these two people are!!! I read a couple of reviews written by other patients and I wanted to say my opinion because I don’t understand how they could write about wait times/ first of all my appointments had to be delayed not because of Dr. Pitera because a patient was having an emergency issue. These are two of the best human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing!!!Dr. Pitera is intelligent,kind,and listens.
    Jennifer Veltre — Jan 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pitera to family and friends

    Dr. Pitera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pitera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225097702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitera has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.