Overview

Dr. Matthew Pitera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Heart Of America Medical Center.



Dr. Pitera works at RAJAT DHAR, MD in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Fargo, ND, Bemidji, MN and Grand Forks, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.