Dr. Matthew Seidel, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Matthew Seidel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Seidel, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Seidel's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1761
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve just had my 1st appt to discuss hip replacement surgery. It was a good experience. He was very pleasant, easy to talk to, knowledgeable and thorough in explaining procedure after reviewing info & X-ray’s with me. 25 min wait (not bad/not great) office staff was pleasant as usual.
About Dr. Matthew Seidel, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376523399
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidel accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidel works at
Dr. Seidel has seen patients for Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.