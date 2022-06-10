Overview

Dr. Matthew Slendebroek, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Slendebroek works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.