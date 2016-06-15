Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Anesthesia Care LLC1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 615, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7137
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He is very friendly. He is a great communicator and very easy to talk to. He is very thorough
About Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962590570
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.