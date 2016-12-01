Overview of Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD

Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Stumpe works at Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Ridge Road in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.