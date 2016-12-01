Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stumpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD
Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Stumpe works at
Dr. Stumpe's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Ridge Road3460 N Ridge Rd Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 573-4908Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Hillside310 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 573-4910Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stumpe is patient and compassionate. I never felt rushed when asking questions before deciding on surgery. My thyroidectomy went smoothly. He came recommended by a friend and I will definitely recommend him in the future.
About Dr. Matthew Stumpe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275756132
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|Universsity Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stumpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stumpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stumpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stumpe has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stumpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stumpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stumpe.
