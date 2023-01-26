Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO
Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Voltz's Office Locations
Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
Limestone Medical Center1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matt Was considerate, patient and easy to understand. He took time to explain treatment options and prognosis. Now I understand why he came highly recommended!
About Dr. Matthew Voltz, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912215112
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health System
- Heart Of Lancaster Regional Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice, Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Sports Medicine
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Voltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voltz.
