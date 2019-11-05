Dr. Matthew Willett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Willett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Willett, MD
Dr. Matthew Willett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Willett's Office Locations
Akron4099 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-8545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are not enough stars on this site to express how delighted I was with my recent cataract surgery. Dr. Willett is extraordinary. It is abundantly apparent that he loves what he does by his enthusiasm at first meeting and he truly is an excellent surgeon. He had a lot of help with his support staff. Everyone on the team was helpful, patient, friendly, cheerful, kind, professional. As soon as I called the office I was given an appointment for an initial consult. About a month later I had the surgery, which was a breeze. No complications. I used to see 20/400 and now I can see 20/20. There are multiple measurements and tests that are performed and everyone I made contact with was cheerful and greeted me with a smile and a kind greeting. Imagine that! The man is so good at what he does that the reception area is always packed, but it's worth the wait. I would recommend him to any and all people, friends and strangers alike. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU, Dr. Willett!
About Dr. Matthew Willett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willett has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Willett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willett.
