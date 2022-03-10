Overview of Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD

Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Zussman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.