Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD

Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Zussman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zussman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne
    6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558588277
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of North Carolina
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Zussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zussman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zussman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Melbourne, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Zussman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

