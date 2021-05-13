Overview of Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD

Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Zinn works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.