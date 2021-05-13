Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zinn was the best neurologist my child has ever seen, and we were so sad that he left the area. He was always very attentive to both the parents and the patient, and made sure to take his time and listen as well as explain everything, and made sure we were all comfortable. Doctors appointments are never fun, but we always enjoyed these visits. Dr. Zinn always had a positive attitude.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinn has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.