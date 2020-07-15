See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Maura Bagos, DO

Internal Medicine
4.6 (5)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maura Bagos, DO

Dr. Maura Bagos, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Bagos works at DR BAGOS in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bagos' Office Locations

    Dr Bagos
    Dr Bagos
671 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 111, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 244-8545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Kay Kirk — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Maura Bagos, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467483925
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Mt Clemens General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bagos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

