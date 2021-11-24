Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD
Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
South Austin Eye Clinic4207 James Casey St Ste 303, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 443-2046Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maureen Alexander is the BEST doctor I have ever had. She spends time with her patients and is very thorough in her eye exams and diagnosis. I had a very difficult condition and she spent many many hours researching and having me try out different remedies. I'm so glad I found Dr. Alexander.
About Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275619496
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alexander works at
