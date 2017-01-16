Overview of Dr. Maureen Downes, MD

Dr. Maureen Downes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Downes works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.