Dr. Maureen Downes, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Downes, MD
Dr. Maureen Downes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Downes' Office Locations
Hoag - Irvine - Sand Canyon16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 577-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My children have been patients of Dr. Downes since they were born (they are now 17 and 13 years old.) I think she is one of the best pediatricians in Orange County. I love how her office has the early morning walk in hours for sick patients - have used it many times over the years. I highly recommend this practice - all of the doctors and staff are outstanding!
About Dr. Maureen Downes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Downes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.