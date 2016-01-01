Overview

Dr. Maureen Edelson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Edelson works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.