Overview of Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO

Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Sacon works at 7910 NE Failing Street, Portland, OR 97213 in Portland, OR with other offices in Stevenson, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.