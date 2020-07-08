See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO

Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Sacon works at 7910 NE Failing Street, Portland, OR 97213 in Portland, OR with other offices in Stevenson, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sacon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Insight Osteopathic Medicine
    7910 NE FAILING ST, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 491-5555
  2. 2
    Insight Osteopathic Medicine, LLC
    400 NW School St, Stevenson, WA 98648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 491-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Allergies
Asthma
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sacon?

    Jul 08, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Sacon for a number of on-going issues, for over 20 years. She is a very honest, kind and caring Dr who, in my opinion, has done amazing things to help my body to heal it's self. Recently, I had occasion to see another DO, while in Delaware, after an auto accident. I saw a very much same approach in treatments when I returned home and continued recovery with Dr Sacon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Dave V — Jul 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sacon to family and friends

    Dr. Sacon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sacon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO.

    About Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205055100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Eastmoreland Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Simon's Rock College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sacon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maureen Sacon, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.