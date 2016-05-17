Dr. Maurice James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice James, MD
Dr. Maurice James, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Jackson Pediatric Clinic971 Lakeland Dr Ste 563, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-4467
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. James is very professional. He actually knows what he is doing. Most physicians run tests that you do not need. Not Dr. James. He's thorough also.
- English
- Vanderbilt
- Harlem Colum P&S
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
