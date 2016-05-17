Overview of Dr. Maurice James, MD

Dr. Maurice James, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. James works at Maurice James, MD in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.