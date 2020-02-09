See All Neurosurgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Max Ots, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Max Ots, MD

Dr. Max Ots, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ots works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Iron Mountain, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ots' Office Locations

  1
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8354
  2
    The Neuro Team at Bellin Health
    725 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8350
  3
    Newberg Clinic
    1711 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
  4
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Bone Cancer
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Bone Cancer

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2020
    Lumbar surgery, couldn’t have been better
    — Feb 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Max Ots, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669498093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Ots, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ots is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ots has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ots has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ots has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ots on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ots. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ots.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ots, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ots appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

