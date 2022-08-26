Dr. Maxim Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxim Hammer, MD
Overview of Dr. Maxim Hammer, MD
Dr. Maxim Hammer, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Hammer's Office Locations
Neurology3471 5th Ave Ste 810, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Meet Dr. Hammer upon admission to hospital for excruciating headache and extremely high blood pressure. He put me on BP medicine and a steroid. Felt better almost immediately. Thank you Dr. Hammer for your caring and a quick remedy to my condition. Would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Maxim Hammer, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, French
- 1902879869
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammer speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
