Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD
Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Shahed University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Eikani works at
Dr. Eikani's Office Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (706) 909-7380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Milwaukee Medical College
- Mercer University / School of Medicine|Mercer University School Of Medicine, Macon
- Shahed University
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
