Overview of Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD

Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Shahed University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Eikani works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.