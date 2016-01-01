See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD

Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Shahed University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Eikani works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eikani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 909-7380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1841477478
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milwaukee Medical College
    Internship
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine|Mercer University School Of Medicine, Macon
    Medical Education
    • Shahed University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxine Eikani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eikani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eikani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eikani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eikani works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Eikani’s profile.

    Dr. Eikani has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eikani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eikani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eikani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eikani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eikani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

