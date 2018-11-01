Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxine Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. Maxine Shen, MD
Dr. Maxine Shen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
1
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Kaiser Permanente Kaiser Sunnyside Med Office20000 Rinaldi St, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
SHE is Awesome. Clearly a knowledgeable Doctor. But so much more-- She cares about her patients whether they are under her direct care, or just a one-time visit for care. If I can't see my primary, I ask if she's available. She listens, is kind, nonjudgmental, and hands down great physician. She cares about her clients health.
About Dr. Maxine Shen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124347802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
