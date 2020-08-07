See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD

Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Nieves-Rios works at Oakcliff Ob-gyn Associates in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nieves-Rios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oakcliff Ob-gyn Associates
    3111 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 651-8739
  2. 2
    Lbu Health Center
    4732 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 993-7330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conduct Disorder
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Conduct Disorder
Contact Dermatitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Excellent
    N Hernandez — Aug 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD
    About Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992789168
    Education & Certifications

    • Ponce School of Medicine
