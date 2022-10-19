Overview

Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Ameen Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Golewale works at Suburban Behavioral Health Inc. in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.