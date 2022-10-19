See All Psychiatrists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Ameen Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Golewale works at Suburban Behavioral Health Inc. in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Behavioral Health Inc.
    1S443 Summit Ave Ste 305, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-0450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104048446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical Research Institute
    Residency
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Al Ameen Med College
    Medical Education
    • Al-Ameen Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Secab Preuniversity College Bijapur, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golewale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golewale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golewale works at Suburban Behavioral Health Inc. in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. View the full address on Dr. Golewale’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Golewale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golewale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golewale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golewale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

