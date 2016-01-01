Overview of Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD

Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Hussain works at ADVANCED PAIN CENTER in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.