Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD
Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yaldo works at
Dr. Yaldo's Office Locations
-
1
Yaldo Eye Center28501 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (313) 278-4540
- 2 31535 Ford Rd, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (313) 278-4540
-
3
Yaldo Eye Center - San Diego2810 Camino del Rio S Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 255-6584
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaldo?
Dr. Yaldo is an awesome Dr. I was nervous to do the eye surgery but he was very comforting and so was their staff
About Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Italian
- 1043221187
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Presbyn Hospital
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaldo works at
Dr. Yaldo speaks Arabic, French and Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.