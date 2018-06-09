Dr. McKenna Eastment, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastment is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. McKenna Eastment, MD
Dr. McKenna Eastment, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
- Harborview Medical Center
She guided me through my initial diagnosis with such compassion and understanding. She's an absolutely phenomenal physician and I'd recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. McKenna Eastment, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1982903357
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Eastment has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eastment using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eastment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eastment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eastment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.