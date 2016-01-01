Dr. Meena George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meena George, MD
Dr. Meena George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George's Office Locations
- 1 3825 Highland Ave Ste 5C, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (331) 777-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Meena George, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1982913661
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of California At Los Angeles/ Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University- Computer Engineering
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
