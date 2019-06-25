See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Meena Meka, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meena Meka, MD

Dr. Meena Meka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Meka works at Office in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    201 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 571-4941
  2. 2
    Ajay G Meka MD Inc
    2740 S Bristol St Ste 208, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-5734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastritis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastritis

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Meena Meka, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013338722
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meena Meka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

