Overview of Dr. Meena Meka, MD

Dr. Meena Meka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Meka works at Office in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.