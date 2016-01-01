See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD

Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sathappan works at Aasha Pediatrics in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sathappan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aasha Pediatrics Inc.
    1569 Lexann Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 274-9099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1417988304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Internship
    • Jimper
    Medical Education
    • ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathappan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sathappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathappan works at Aasha Pediatrics in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sathappan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathappan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

