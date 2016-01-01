Overview of Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD

Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Goyal-Khemka works at Ped Hemo Oncology in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.