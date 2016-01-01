Overview of Dr. Meetinder Rai, MD

Dr. Meetinder Rai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rai works at Ceres Medical Associates in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.