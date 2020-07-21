Dr. Megan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5434Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mercy Physicians Medical Group256 Landis Ave Ste 300, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 426-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr Brown is fantastic! This was my first experience w a dermatologist, and my main goal was skin cancer screening. She was so kind and genuine when greeting me! Her exam felt thorough, but she kept my mind at ease and explained everything thoroughly. She also addressed a secondary issue, and gave me great suggestions for how to step up my skin care plan. She clearly cares about my long term health, and I look forward to working with her regularly! I left w a big smile on my face.
About Dr. Megan Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386087617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.