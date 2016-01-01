Dr. Gresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megan Gresh, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Gresh, MD
Dr. Megan Gresh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
St Christophers Hospital for Children3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
Capital Health Gastroenterology Specialists100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 201, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 537-6000
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Megan Gresh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gresh has seen patients for Broken Arm, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
