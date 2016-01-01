Overview

Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.