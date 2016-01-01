Dr. Meghan Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghan Garcia, MD
Dr. Meghan Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 400, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7763
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meghan Garcia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891131447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.