Overview of Dr. Mei Kung, MD

Dr. Mei Kung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Kung works at Asta Ctr Cosmetic Laser/Skin Cr in San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.