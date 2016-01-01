Dr. Mei Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei Kung, MD
Dr. Mei Kung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Mei Po Kung M.d. Inc.237 Estudillo Ave Ste 203, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 315-7196
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1407939465
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.