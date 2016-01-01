See All Family Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Melanie Dance, MD

Family Medicine
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melanie Dance, MD

Dr. Melanie Dance, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Dance works at ST MARKS FAMILY MEDICINE in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Dance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Marks Family Medicine
    1250 E 3900 S Ste 260, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 265-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Melanie Dance, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013160597
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melanie Dance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Dance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Dance works at ST MARKS FAMILY MEDICINE in Salt Lake City, UT.

Dr. Dance has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dance.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.