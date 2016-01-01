Dr. Melanie Dance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Dance, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Dance, MD
Dr. Melanie Dance, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Dance's Office Locations
St Marks Family Medicine1250 E 3900 S Ste 260, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 265-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Dance, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013160597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Family Practice
