Dr. Haddox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Haddox, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Haddox, MD
Dr. Melanie Haddox, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Haddox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haddox's Office Locations
-
1
Melanie S Haddox MD LLC2639 Upton Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 471-1848
-
2
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2573
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddox?
Dr. Haddox is an excellent doctor who was kind enough to start helping my daughter with anxiety/panic attacks. The doctor is very detailed and really takes time with you not only just to hear about the symptoms but to investigate their root cause for greater healing. She is super intelligent and treats you holistically as a patient. My daughter has been to other therapist/doctors before but none of them have been this insightful. I am so thankful she is working with my daughter.
About Dr. Melanie Haddox, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1609840099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddox works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.