Dr. Melanie Renner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Renner, MD
Dr. Melanie Renner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Renner works at
Dr. Renner's Office Locations
-
1
Sclhsa Primary Care Services5599 Highway 311, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 857-3615
-
2
Lafourche Behavioral Health Center157 Twin Oaks Dr, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-6823
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Melanie Renner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346300894
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renner works at
Dr. Renner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.