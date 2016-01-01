Overview of Dr. Melanie Renner, MD

Dr. Melanie Renner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Renner works at Terrebonne Behavioral Hlt Clin in Houma, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.