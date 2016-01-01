See All General Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Melinda Molin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Melinda Molin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Portland, ME
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melinda Molin, MD

Dr. Melinda Molin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Molin works at Mercy Hospital in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Molin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Light Mercy Hospital
    144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 879-3526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Molin?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melinda Molin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melinda Molin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Molin to family and friends

Dr. Molin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Molin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melinda Molin, MD.

About Dr. Melinda Molin, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871545806
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melinda Molin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Molin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Molin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Molin has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Molin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Melinda Molin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.