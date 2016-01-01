Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Beard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Beard, MD
Dr. Melissa Beard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Beard works at
Dr. Beard's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care North, Inc.8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beard?
About Dr. Melissa Beard, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1750431326
Education & Certifications
- Chldn Mercy Hosp
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.