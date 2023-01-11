Dr. Melissa Hampton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Hampton, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Pediatric Associates of Springfield1000 E Primrose St Ste 560, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 882-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She’s been our pediatrician for 5 years. She is always calm and kind and takes the time to really listen and answer any questions I have. With three kids, we get sick quite a bit and I’ve always been impressed with her discernment about when antibiotics are indicated and necessary and when my kid can take care of it on their own. She’s also one of the exceptional and sometimes rare doctors that take your thoughts as the parent into account. She gives you credit for knowing your kids, so you never have to fight to advocate for them. The office staff is also incredibly supportive.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801946058
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
