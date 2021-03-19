Dr. Melissa Hummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Hummel, MD
Dr. Melissa Hummel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC1333 Taylor St Ste 6B, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 251-3093
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My sister suggested I see Dr. Hummel after she diagnosed my niece (who had seen numerous specialists prior with no luck). I am SO glad I did! Dr. Hummel changed my life. She gave it back. I only wish I had gone to see her sooner. It was not a quick and easy fix, but Dr. Hummel is thorough and will get to the bottom of your issues. I am so thankful and recommend her to everyone.
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255398426
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummel works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.