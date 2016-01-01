Dr. Melissa Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Inman, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Inman, MD
Dr. Melissa Inman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Inman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Inman's Office Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Health System1202 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inman?
About Dr. Melissa Inman, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750608006
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Inman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inman works at
Dr. Inman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.