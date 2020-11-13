See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Leber, MD

Orthopedics
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melissa Leber, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Leber works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 13, 2020
    I’m an athlete and had a number of questions and considerations I wanted a second opinion on. Instead of recommending the typical rest and ice, Dr. Leber heard my concerns about appropriate treatment and addressing the root cause of my discomfort. She was also patient with helping me understand imaging and taking the time in real time to show me via ultrasound. I appreciated her bed side manner immensely and think she retains a spirit of helping patients understand and feel confident about their choices.
    K — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Melissa Leber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912134271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

