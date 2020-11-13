Dr. Melissa Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Leber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Leber, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Leber works at
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leber?
I’m an athlete and had a number of questions and considerations I wanted a second opinion on. Instead of recommending the typical rest and ice, Dr. Leber heard my concerns about appropriate treatment and addressing the root cause of my discomfort. She was also patient with helping me understand imaging and taking the time in real time to show me via ultrasound. I appreciated her bed side manner immensely and think she retains a spirit of helping patients understand and feel confident about their choices.
About Dr. Melissa Leber, MD
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1912134271
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber works at
Dr. Leber speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.