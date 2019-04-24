Overview of Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD

Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Manalo works at Melissa R Manalo MD Inc in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.