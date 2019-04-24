Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD
Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Manalo works at
Dr. Manalo's Office Locations
Melissa R Manalo MD Inc3400 W Ball Rd Ste 210, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 826-2380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manalo is very thorough with her work. She calls me to make sure that I follow through with referrals, and checks in to see how my kids are doing. I appreciate the pride she takes as a doctor, and my kids get the full rewards of her treatment.
About Dr. Melissa Manalo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manalo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.