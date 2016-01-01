Overview of Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD

Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Mausolf works at The Neurology Group in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.