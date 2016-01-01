Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mausolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD
Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Mausolf works at
Dr. Mausolf's Office Locations
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Mausolf, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
