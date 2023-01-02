Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Moore, MD
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Pediatrics - Maumee660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 100, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-6221
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is very kind, compassionate, and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Melissa Moore, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1265728000
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.