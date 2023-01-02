See All Pediatricians in Maumee, OH
Dr. Melissa Moore, MD

Pediatrics
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melissa Moore, MD

Dr. Melissa Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Pediatrics in Maumee, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Pediatrics - Maumee
    660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 100, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 891-6221

  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Jan 02, 2023
    Dr. Moore is very kind, compassionate, and truly cares about her patients.
    Monica — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Melissa Moore, MD

    Pediatrics
    12 years of experience
    English
    1265728000
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Pediatrics in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

